CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2019
651 FPUS56 KMTR 131101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-140400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 61 49 59 / 0 10 10
CAZ506-140400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 70 49 65 / 0 0 10
San Rafael 67 51 63 / 0 0 10
Napa 71 49 64 / 0 0 10
CAZ507-140400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 74 51 67 / 0 0 10
CAZ006-140400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 62 52 63 / 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 59 52 61 / 0 0 10
CAZ508-140400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 65 53 67 / 0 0 10
Oakland 66 54 64 / 0 0 10
Fremont 70 52 68 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 71 52 69 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 71 52 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-140400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ510-140400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 76 51 72 / 0 0 0
Livermore 75 50 71 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-140400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
CAZ512-140400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ513-140400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 72 54 72 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 78 50 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ530-140400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 63 52 66 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 69 49 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-140400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper
60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows near 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 68 52 67 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 70 49 69 / 0 0 0
Hollister 74 50 71 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-140400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 75 51 72 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-140400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ518-140400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s to mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 83 48 79 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-140400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Mon May 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers
likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 67 51 66 / 0 0 0
