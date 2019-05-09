CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
056 FPUS56 KMTR 091101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
CAZ505-100400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light
winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows around
50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 62 50 66 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ506-100400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to upper
70s. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 75 51 80 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 70 52 72 / 0 10 0
Napa 73 52 75 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ507-100400-
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near
50. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 78 56 80 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ006-100400-
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 62 53 65 / 0 10 0
Ocean Beach 60 52 62 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ508-100400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 66 53 68 / 0 10 10
Oakland 67 54 68 / 0 10 0
Fremont 71 54 72 / 0 10 10
Redwood City 71 54 72 / 0 10 0
Mountain View 71 53 71 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-100400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-100400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 76 52 79 / 0 10 0
Livermore 75 52 75 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ511-100400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
$$
CAZ512-100400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ513-100400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 75 53 74 / 0 10 10
Morgan Hill 75 52 74 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ530-100400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 65 53 65 / 0 20 20
Big Sur 60 53 59 / 10 30 30
$$
CAZ528-100400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 67 54 66 / 0 30 30
Carmel Valley 70 50 68 / 0 40 40
Hollister 70 52 68 / 10 30 30
$$
CAZ516-100400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 76 52 71 / 0 20 60
$$
CAZ517-100400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to
mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ518-100400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s
to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
80s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 78 49 72 / 0 50 50
$$
CAZ529-100400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 67 52 68 / 0 10 10
$$
