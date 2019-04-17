CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 16, 2019

_____

746 FPUS56 KMTR 171101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

CAZ505-180400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 64 48 70 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-180400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 75 47 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 72 49 77 / 0 0 0

Napa 74 49 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-180400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 74 53 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-180400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 52 74 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 63 51 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-180400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 66 51 74 / 0 0 0

Oakland 70 51 79 / 0 0 0

Fremont 72 51 81 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 71 50 78 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 72 51 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-180400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

60s. Lows around 50.

$$

CAZ510-180400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 76 50 83 / 0 0 0

Livermore 75 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-180400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-180400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ513-180400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 74 52 82 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 75 49 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-180400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 62 49 70 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 69 49 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-180400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 69 49 78 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 70 47 78 / 0 0 0

Hollister 73 47 84 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 78 47 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-180400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

$$

CAZ518-180400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 77 45 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-180400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Wed Apr 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 70 49 79 / 0 0 0

$$

_____

