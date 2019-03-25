CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 24, 2019

_____

409 FPUS56 KMTR 251101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

CAZ505-260400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 57 47 59 / 90 20 50

$$

CAZ506-260400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 59 44 61 / 100 20 60

San Rafael 60 48 60 / 80 40 50

Napa 59 47 61 / 90 40 50

$$

CAZ507-260400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 45 59 / 90 40 50

$$

CAZ006-260400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 60 52 63 / 80 40 50

Ocean Beach 60 51 62 / 80 40 50

$$

CAZ508-260400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 61 51 63 / 80 50 50

Oakland 62 53 64 / 80 50 50

Fremont 64 51 65 / 70 70 40

Redwood City 63 50 65 / 80 60 40

Mountain View 65 52 66 / 60 60 40

$$

CAZ509-260400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-260400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Light winds...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 63 50 65 / 80 60 40

Livermore 64 50 65 / 60 60 40

$$

CAZ511-260400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ512-260400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-260400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 65 51 67 / 60 60 40

Morgan Hill 67 49 68 / 70 70 40

$$

CAZ530-260400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 63 52 66 / 60 60 40

Big Sur 65 51 66 / 60 60 40

$$

CAZ528-260400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 68 50 67 / 50 50 40

Carmel Valley 67 50 68 / 60 60 50

Hollister 68 50 68 / 50 50 40

$$

CAZ516-260400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 50 69 / 20 20 30

$$

CAZ517-260400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

$$

CAZ518-260400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 71 48 69 / 30 30 30

$$

CAZ529-260400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Mon Mar 25 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 63 52 65 / 70 70 50

$$

