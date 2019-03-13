CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 12, 2019

030 FPUS56 KMTR 131101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

CAZ505-140400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 40 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-140400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 64 39 64 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 60 41 60 / 0 0 0

Napa 61 39 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-140400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 40 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-140400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 44 59 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 44 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-140400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 43 59 / 0 0 0

Oakland 61 42 61 / 0 0 0

Fremont 62 40 63 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 61 41 62 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-140400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

CAZ510-140400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 62 39 62 / 0 0 0

Livermore 61 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-140400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ512-140400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

CAZ513-140400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 62 38 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-140400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 41 63 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 57 45 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-140400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 62 40 65 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 61 39 64 / 0 0 0

Hollister 62 38 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-140400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 62 36 66 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-140400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

CAZ518-140400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 61 34 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-140400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Wed Mar 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 60 39 63 / 0 0 0

