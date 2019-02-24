CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
463 FPUS56 KMTR 241801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
CAZ505-250900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 47 55 / 20 60 80
CAZ506-250900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 55 46 57 / 20 80 90
San Rafael 56 49 57 / 10 60 80
Napa 55 47 56 / 10 60 80
CAZ507-250900-
North Bay Mountains-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late in the morning. A
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 53 45 53 / 20 70 90
CAZ006-250900-
San Francisco-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around
50. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance
of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 50 58 / 10 50 70
Ocean Beach 57 49 58 / 10 50 70
CAZ508-250900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 48 58 / 10 50 70
Oakland 57 48 60 / 0 40 70
Fremont 58 45 61 / 0 20 50
Redwood City 58 46 60 / 0 30 60
Mountain View 59 45 62 / 0 20 50
CAZ509-250900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ510-250900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 59 44 59 / 0 30 70
Livermore 58 44 59 / 0 20 50
CAZ511-250900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs near
50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...
becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
CAZ512-250900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to
mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ513-250900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 46 62 / 0 10 40
Morgan Hill 60 42 63 / 0 10 40
CAZ530-250900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 58 45 61 / 0 10 40
Big Sur 59 44 58 / 0 10 30
CAZ528-250900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 60 44 62 / 0 10 30
Carmel Valley 61 41 62 / 0 10 30
Hollister 60 41 62 / 0 10 30
CAZ516-250900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light
winds...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
near 50.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 63 41 64 / 0 0 10
CAZ517-250900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 40s to 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs
in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
CAZ518-250900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 62 38 63 / 0 0 20
CAZ529-250900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1000 AM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60. South
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 58 43 60 / 0 10 50
