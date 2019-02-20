CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019

_____

025 FPUS56 KMTR 200501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

CAZ505-202000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 42 50 39 54 / 20 30 10 0

CAZ506-202000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 36 55 33 58 / 10 30 10 0

San Rafael 41 54 39 56 / 10 30 10 0

Napa 36 56 34 57 / 0 30 20 0

CAZ507-202000-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 33 54 32 53 / 0 40 30 0

CAZ006-202000-

San Francisco-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 45 54 42 56 / 10 30 10 0

Ocean Beach 45 54 43 56 / 10 30 10 0

CAZ508-202000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 55 41 56 / 10 40 10 10

Oakland 43 56 41 58 / 0 20 10 0

Fremont 39 55 37 56 / 10 30 20 0

Redwood City 39 54 37 55 / 10 30 10 0

Mountain View 40 55 38 57 / 10 30 10 0

CAZ509-202000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

CAZ510-202000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 55 36 56 / 0 30 30 0

Livermore 36 54 33 54 / 10 40 40 0

CAZ511-202000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2800 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet. Lows near 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows near 30. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ512-202000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ513-202000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 39 55 37 56 / 10 40 20 0

Morgan Hill 35 55 34 56 / 20 40 20 10

CAZ530-202000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 42 53 40 54 / 30 50 40 20

Big Sur 43 53 42 54 / 30 50 50 30

CAZ528-202000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 53 36 54 / 20 40 30 10

Carmel Valley 37 53 35 54 / 40 60 60 20

Hollister 36 55 35 56 / 10 50 40 10

CAZ516-202000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 34 54 35 55 / 20 30 30 10

CAZ517-202000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow showers.

A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 3300 feet.

Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A

chance of showers. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the

30s to 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers in

the evening. A chance of snow showers. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows

in the lower 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the 30s to 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

CAZ518-202000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 20s

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. A chance of showers. A chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows in the lower 20s to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet. Highs in

the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 20s to lower

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 32 51 31 52 / 20 50 40 20

CAZ529-202000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PST Tue Feb 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 55 37 56 / 20 40 20 10

