CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
933 FPUS56 KMTR 092301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
CAZ505-101400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 40 49 / 90 90 50
$$
CAZ506-101400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 33 52 / 80 80 30
San Rafael 52 40 51 / 80 80 40
Napa 52 35 52 / 90 70 30
$$
CAZ507-101400-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening. A chance of snow
showers. Showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Lows in the 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at
times. Lows around 40. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 48 31 49 / 90 60 30
$$
CAZ006-101400-
San Francisco-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 52 44 51 / 70 70 40
Ocean Beach 52 44 51 / 70 70 30
$$
CAZ508-101400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 53 43 52 / 80 80 50
Oakland 53 42 52 / 80 80 30
Fremont 54 40 52 / 80 80 40
Redwood City 52 39 50 / 80 80 40
Mountain View 55 41 53 / 80 80 40
$$
CAZ509-101400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in
the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ510-101400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 52 40 52 / 70 60 30
Livermore 52 37 49 / 70 70 30
$$
CAZ511-101400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers with snow showers likely. Little
or no new snow accumulation. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of
showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs in the 30s
to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-101400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. A chance of
showers. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ513-101400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 40 52 / 80 80 40
Morgan Hill 53 38 50 / 90 90 60
$$
CAZ530-101400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 44 50 / 60 70 70
Big Sur 53 44 50 / 60 100 80
$$
CAZ528-101400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 53 42 50 / 60 70 60
Carmel Valley 53 40 48 / 60 80 70
Hollister 54 41 51 / 60 70 60
$$
CAZ516-101400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 55 42 51 / 20 70 70
$$
CAZ517-101400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 PM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow showers
and a slight chance of showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in
the mid 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. Showers likely and a chance of snow
showers in the evening, then showers and snow showers after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 4300 feet.
Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph
increasing to 35 to 45 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow showers and showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
8 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper teens to
mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs in the
mid 30s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 20s
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. Lows
in the 30s.
$$
CAZ518-101400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 PM PST SUNDAY...
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the
evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Lows in the 30s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to
5 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to upper
40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows
in the 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the lower
40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 39 47 / 40 70 70
$$
CAZ529-101400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 9 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 41 51 / 100 100 70
$$
