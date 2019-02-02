CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019
_____
067 FPUS56 KMTR 022301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-031400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 49 54 / 90 90 70
$$
CAZ506-031400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 57 45 56 / 90 90 70
San Rafael 57 49 55 / 90 90 70
Napa 58 47 57 / 90 90 60
$$
CAZ507-031400-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs in the 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 55 45 54 / 90 90 70
$$
CAZ006-031400-
San Francisco-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 58 51 56 / 90 90 60
Ocean Beach 58 51 57 / 90 90 60
$$
CAZ508-031400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 51 57 / 90 90 70
Oakland 59 50 58 / 90 90 70
Fremont 58 49 57 / 90 90 70
Redwood City 58 48 57 / 90 90 60
Mountain View 59 49 58 / 90 90 60
$$
CAZ509-031400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west around
20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-031400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 48 56 / 80 80 60
Livermore 57 47 56 / 90 90 70
$$
CAZ511-031400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers
with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.
Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-031400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming southwest
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Lows in the
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ513-031400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 58 49 58 / 90 90 60
Morgan Hill 58 47 58 / 90 90 70
$$
CAZ530-031400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. South winds around
30 mph...becoming southwest around 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 59 50 58 / 90 90 60
Big Sur 57 50 57 / 90 90 50
$$
CAZ528-031400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 58 49 58 / 90 90 60
Carmel Valley 58 46 57 / 90 90 60
Hollister 59 48 58 / 90 90 60
$$
CAZ516-031400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 59 48 60 / 90 90 50
$$
CAZ517-031400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Total snow
accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with
gusts to around 60 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers and snow showers
in the evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight.
Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Showers and snow showers likely. Moderate
snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of
showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 20s to 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ518-031400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 30 to
45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in
the evening, then showers likely and snow showers after midnight.
Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 20s to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 56 46 57 / 90 90 60
$$
CAZ529-031400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 57 49 57 / 90 90 80
$$
