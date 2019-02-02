CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 2, 2019

_____

067 FPUS56 KMTR 022301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-031400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 49 54 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ506-031400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 57 45 56 / 90 90 70

San Rafael 57 49 55 / 90 90 70

Napa 58 47 57 / 90 90 60

$$

CAZ507-031400-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 45 54 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ006-031400-

San Francisco-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 51 56 / 90 90 60

Ocean Beach 58 51 57 / 90 90 60

$$

CAZ508-031400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 51 57 / 90 90 70

Oakland 59 50 58 / 90 90 70

Fremont 58 49 57 / 90 90 70

Redwood City 58 48 57 / 90 90 60

Mountain View 59 49 58 / 90 90 60

$$

CAZ509-031400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 50. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming west around

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-031400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 48 56 / 80 80 60

Livermore 57 47 56 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ511-031400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

with snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.

Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-031400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and snow showers. Lows in the

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-031400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 49 58 / 90 90 60

Morgan Hill 58 47 58 / 90 90 70

$$

CAZ530-031400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows around 50. South winds around

30 mph...becoming southwest around 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 50 58 / 90 90 60

Big Sur 57 50 57 / 90 90 50

$$

CAZ528-031400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 49 58 / 90 90 60

Carmel Valley 58 46 57 / 90 90 60

Hollister 59 48 58 / 90 90 60

$$

CAZ516-031400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 59 48 60 / 90 90 50

$$

CAZ517-031400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers and snow showers

in the evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 35 to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Very windy. Showers and snow showers likely. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 20s to 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ518-031400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 30 to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 30 to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in

the evening, then showers likely and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 46 57 / 90 90 60

$$

CAZ529-031400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PST Sat Feb 2 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 57 49 57 / 90 90 80

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather