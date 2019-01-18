CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019

543 FPUS56 KMTR 181101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

CAZ505-190200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 48 56 50 58 / 80 40 50 30

CAZ506-190200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 44 57 47 61 / 90 50 50 40

San Rafael 48 58 50 60 / 90 30 40 20

Napa 46 59 49 61 / 90 30 40 20

CAZ507-190200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 55 47 60 / 90 40 40 20

CAZ006-190200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph...becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 59 52 61 / 80 20 30 20

Ocean Beach 51 59 52 61 / 80 20 30 20

CAZ508-190200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 59 52 61 / 90 20 30 20

Oakland 49 61 51 63 / 90 20 30 20

Fremont 47 61 50 64 / 90 10 20 10

Redwood City 46 61 49 63 / 90 10 20 10

Mountain View 47 62 49 64 / 90 10 20 10

CAZ509-190200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ510-190200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

south after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 60 48 62 / 90 20 20 10

Livermore 45 60 47 63 / 90 10 20 10

CAZ511-190200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows around 40.

CAZ512-190200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

CAZ513-190200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 63 49 65 / 90 10 10 10

Morgan Hill 45 62 46 66 / 90 10 10 10

CAZ530-190200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 63 48 65 / 90 10 10 0

Big Sur 48 61 50 64 / 100 0 10 0

CAZ528-190200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 64 46 66 / 90 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 64 46 68 / 100 10 10 0

Hollister 45 63 46 66 / 90 10 10 0

CAZ516-190200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly

clear. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 64 45 68 / 100 0 0 0

CAZ517-190200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows near 40.

CAZ518-190200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 63 45 68 / 100 10 0 0

CAZ529-190200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 18 2019

...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 47 62 49 66 / 90 10 10 10

