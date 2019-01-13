CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 12, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-140200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds around 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 45 57 46 54 / 60 40 60 70
$$
CAZ506-140200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 41 61 45 55 / 60 20 50 50
San Rafael 45 59 49 54 / 70 30 60 70
Napa 42 60 46 53 / 70 20 50 60
$$
CAZ507-140200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 56 46 51 / 70 20 60 60
$$
CAZ006-140200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 46 60 52 55 / 60 40 60 60
Ocean Beach 48 60 52 56 / 50 40 70 60
$$
CAZ508-140200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 46 61 51 55 / 60 40 70 70
Oakland 45 62 50 56 / 60 30 60 70
Fremont 44 61 47 56 / 60 30 60 60
Redwood City 44 62 48 56 / 60 40 70 70
Mountain View 44 61 48 57 / 60 40 60 60
$$
CAZ509-140200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
$$
CAZ510-140200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 40 61 45 56 / 70 20 50 60
Livermore 40 62 46 55 / 70 20 60 70
$$
CAZ511-140200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ512-140200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Rain may be
heavy at times. Lows around 50. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ513-140200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 43 62 48 56 / 60 30 60 60
Morgan Hill 41 64 45 56 / 80 40 70 70
$$
CAZ530-140200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around
60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 43 63 49 59 / 70 50 80 90
Big Sur 50 61 50 58 / 70 60 80 90
$$
CAZ528-140200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 43 63 47 58 / 70 40 70 80
Carmel Valley 41 64 46 59 / 80 50 80 80
Hollister 41 63 46 56 / 70 40 80 80
$$
CAZ516-140200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 42 64 46 57 / 80 40 80 80
$$
CAZ517-140200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Very windy. Showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs in
the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-140200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper
40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to
mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 41 61 44 55 / 80 40 80 80
$$
CAZ529-140200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM PST THIS MORNING
THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy
at times. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 44 63 48 58 / 70 50 80 90
$$
