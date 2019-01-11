CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 10, 2019

_____

547 FPUS56 KMTR 111401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

CAZ505-120500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 48 55 / 80 80 20

$$

CAZ506-120500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the

50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 56 46 58 / 70 70 20

San Rafael 57 48 57 / 80 80 20

Napa 57 47 59 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ507-120500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 43 56 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ006-120500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 51 58 / 70 70 20

Ocean Beach 59 51 58 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ508-120500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 50 59 / 70 70 20

Oakland 60 50 60 / 60 60 20

Fremont 60 47 59 / 60 60 20

Redwood City 60 46 59 / 70 70 20

Mountain View 61 49 60 / 60 60 20

$$

CAZ509-120500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-120500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 46 58 / 60 60 20

Livermore 60 43 59 / 60 60 20

$$

CAZ511-120500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ512-120500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

$$

CAZ513-120500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 48 60 / 60 60 20

Morgan Hill 61 45 60 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ530-120500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 62 47 60 / 70 70 20

Big Sur 60 46 58 / 80 80 20

$$

CAZ528-120500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 61 46 60 / 70 70 20

Carmel Valley 63 43 61 / 70 70 20

Hollister 62 46 61 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ516-120500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 62 46 61 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ517-120500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Very windy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

60s.

$$

CAZ518-120500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 40s to 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to 50s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs

in the 40s to 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 60 45 58 / 70 70 20

$$

CAZ529-120500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Fri Jan 11 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 61 48 59 / 80 80 20

$$

