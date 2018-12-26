CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 25, 2018
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
CAZ505-270200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 43 56 44 56 / 20 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-270200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s to
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 35 60 37 58 / 20 0 0 0
San Rafael 43 60 43 58 / 30 0 0 0
Napa 38 60 37 58 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-270200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.
Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 36 60 38 55 / 30 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-270200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 59 47 58 / 40 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 47 59 47 58 / 40 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-270200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near
40. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 45 58 46 57 / 40 0 0 0
Oakland 44 60 44 59 / 40 0 0 0
Fremont 40 59 41 57 / 50 0 0 0
Redwood City 41 59 42 57 / 50 0 0 0
Mountain View 41 59 42 57 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-270200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-270200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear except for frost. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 39 59 39 57 / 30 0 0 0
Livermore 37 58 37 56 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-270200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear except for frost. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs near 50.
$$
CAZ512-270200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs
in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-270200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 40 59 42 58 / 50 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 38 59 39 58 / 50 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-270200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 42 60 45 59 / 60 0 0 0
Big Sur 45 60 45 59 / 70 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-270200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in
the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 40 59 42 59 / 60 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 39 61 41 60 / 70 0 10 10
Hollister 37 59 39 58 / 60 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-270200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 38 62 40 59 / 60 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-270200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of frost. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-270200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy frost. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 20s
to upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows
in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 40s to lower
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 36 61 38 58 / 60 0 10 10
$$
CAZ529-270200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Wed Dec 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 40 61 42 60 / 50 0 0 0
$$
