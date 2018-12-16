CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
_____
690 FPUS56 KMTR 161401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-170500-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows
around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 58 49 56 / 100 80 10
$$
CAZ506-170500-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
south in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 60 44 60 / 100 80 10
San Rafael 61 49 60 / 100 90 10
Napa 60 46 61 / 90 90 10
$$
CAZ507-170500-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 41 58 / 100 90 10
$$
CAZ006-170500-
San Francisco-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 61 53 59 / 90 90 10
Ocean Beach 60 53 59 / 90 90 10
$$
CAZ508-170500-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 60 52 59 / 100 100 10
Oakland 62 51 61 / 100 100 10
Fremont 63 49 62 / 100 100 10
Redwood City 62 49 61 / 100 100 10
Mountain View 64 49 60 / 100 100 10
$$
CAZ509-170500-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-170500-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 60 48 61 / 100 100 0
Livermore 62 46 60 / 100 100 10
$$
CAZ511-170500-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-170500-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ513-170500-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 63 49 62 / 100 100 10
Morgan Hill 63 47 62 / 100 100 10
$$
CAZ530-170500-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 63 51 62 / 90 90 10
Big Sur 64 51 62 / 90 90 30
$$
CAZ528-170500-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 64 49 61 / 90 90 10
Carmel Valley 66 47 63 / 100 100 20
Hollister 65 48 62 / 90 90 10
$$
CAZ516-170500-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 65 48 63 / 90 90 40
$$
CAZ517-170500-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to
upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-170500-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
.TODAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 64 46 61 / 90 90 30
$$
CAZ529-170500-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PST Sun Dec 16 2018
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 63 49 63 / 100 100 10
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather