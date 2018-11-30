CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, November 30, 2018

_____

490 FPUS56 KMTR 301801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 57 46 55 / 10 90 70

$$

CAZ506-010900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 58 41 55 / 20 90 50

San Rafael 58 47 56 / 10 70 60

Napa 57 42 55 / 10 60 50

$$

CAZ507-010900-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 42 53 / 10 60 50

$$

CAZ006-010900-

San Francisco-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 57 50 56 / 10 70 70

Ocean Beach 58 51 56 / 10 70 70

$$

CAZ508-010900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 58 49 56 / 10 80 80

Oakland 58 47 56 / 10 70 70

Fremont 57 45 56 / 10 70 70

Redwood City 58 47 56 / 10 80 80

Mountain View 57 45 55 / 0 70 70

$$

CAZ509-010900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ510-010900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny late in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 43 56 / 10 60 60

Livermore 57 42 55 / 0 70 70

$$

CAZ511-010900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s to

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-010900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ513-010900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 45 56 / 0 70 70

Morgan Hill 59 41 56 / 0 80 80

$$

CAZ530-010900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 47 57 / 10 80 80

Big Sur 60 51 59 / 10 80 80

$$

CAZ528-010900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 59 44 57 / 0 80 80

Carmel Valley 58 44 57 / 10 80 80

Hollister 59 42 57 / 0 60 60

$$

CAZ516-010900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 30.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 60 40 58 / 0 50 60

$$

CAZ517-010900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows in

the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-010900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows near 40. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 39 55 / 10 50 70

$$

CAZ529-010900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 AM PST Fri Nov 30 2018

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 60 44 58 / 10 80 80

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather