CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

692 FPUS56 KMTR 211401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

CAZ505-220500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 52 59 / 90 70 80

CAZ506-220500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 58 44 58 / 90 70 90

San Rafael 62 50 61 / 100 80 80

Napa 58 46 58 / 100 70 80

CAZ507-220500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 41 56 / 100 70 90

CAZ006-220500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Breezy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows

near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 60 53 60 / 90 70 70

Ocean Beach 61 53 60 / 90 70 70

CAZ508-220500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 52 61 / 90 80 70

Oakland 61 53 60 / 90 80 70

Fremont 61 49 60 / 90 80 60

Redwood City 61 48 61 / 90 80 70

Mountain View 60 50 60 / 90 80 60

CAZ509-220500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-220500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 48 60 / 90 70 70

Livermore 60 46 60 / 90 80 70

CAZ511-220500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ512-220500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

CAZ513-220500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 48 62 / 90 90 60

Morgan Hill 62 46 62 / 100 90 60

CAZ530-220500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A chance of rain

in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 64 50 62 / 90 90 40

Big Sur 64 49 63 / 100 90 30

CAZ528-220500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 63 47 61 / 90 90 40

Carmel Valley 66 46 64 / 90 90 30

Hollister 63 46 62 / 90 90 30

CAZ516-220500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 66 45 65 / 90 90 20

CAZ517-220500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-220500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. A chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 66 44 64 / 90 90 20

CAZ529-220500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Wed Nov 21 2018

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 63 48 63 / 100 90 60

