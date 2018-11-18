CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 18, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
CAZ505-190900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming
east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 61 48 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-190900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs near
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 64 36 65 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 61 44 62 / 0 0 0
Napa 65 40 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-190900-
North Bay Mountains-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 65 35 65 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-190900-
San Francisco-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs
around 60. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 60 51 62 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 61 50 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-190900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 60 46 61 / 0 0 0
Oakland 63 47 64 / 0 0 0
Fremont 65 42 65 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 62 40 63 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 63 45 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-190900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming
northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs
around 60. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
CAZ510-190900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper
30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 63 39 63 / 0 0 0
Livermore 64 37 63 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-190900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 30s
to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s.
CAZ512-190900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid
40s to upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s to lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ513-190900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows around 40.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the
evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 64 41 65 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 66 39 66 / 0 0 10
CAZ530-190900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the upper 40s. Light
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 63 46 65 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 70 49 72 / 0 0 10
CAZ528-190900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 65 42 66 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 69 41 70 / 0 0 0
Hollister 67 40 66 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-190900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the 30s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 72 39 72 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-190900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
CAZ518-190900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 71 39 69 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-190900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1000 AM PST Sun Nov 18 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the
lower 40s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning. Highs in the upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 67 42 68 / 0 0 10
