CAZ505-100100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 70 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-100100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 88 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 84 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 83 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-100100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 87 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-100100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 62 54 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-100100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 71 55 71 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 57 75 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 77 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 78 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 77 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-100100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-100100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 90 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 89 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-100100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ512-100100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ513-100100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 81 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 89 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-100100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 67 55 65 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 49 82 49 74 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ528-100100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 70 54 69 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 51 83 49 76 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 54 85 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-100100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 83 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-100100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-100100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 96 53 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-100100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

