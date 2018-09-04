CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 3, 2018

_____

127 FPUS56 KMTR 041001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

CAZ505-050100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 71 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-050100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 82 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 78 54 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 80 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 89 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 55 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 60 54 61 / 10 0 10 0

$$

CAZ508-050100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 71 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 79 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 77 56 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 77 59 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-050100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 88 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 90 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-050100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-050100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-050100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 82 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 89 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-050100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 68 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 78 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the

mid 80s to lower 90s Hollister Valley.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 70 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 82 52 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 85 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 88 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-050100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 96 56 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

