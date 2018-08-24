CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 23, 2018

267 FPUS56 KMTR 241001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

CAZ505-250100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 66 57 68 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-250100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 79 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 73 56 75 / 10 0 10 0

Napa 55 76 55 78 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-250100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 82 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-250100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 64 58 64 / 10 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 58 61 57 59 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ508-250100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 68 60 69 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 61 68 60 70 / 10 10 10 0

Fremont 59 71 59 74 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 59 73 60 75 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 61 73 60 74 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-250100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-250100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 78 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 77 58 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-250100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CAZ512-250100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ513-250100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows

around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 76 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 80 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-250100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 59 67 58 66 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 75 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-250100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 67 58 67 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 74 55 75 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 57 75 56 78 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-250100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 80 57 81 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-250100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ518-250100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy smoke in the

evening. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 89 52 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-250100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Fri Aug 24 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy smoke. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

and patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 72 57 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

