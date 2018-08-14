CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
CAZ505-141900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 69 54 69 / 0 10 10 0
CAZ506-141900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 84 52 85 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 81 55 82 / 10 10 10 0
Napa 54 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-141900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-141900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 64 55 64 / 10 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 53 59 54 59 / 10 10 10 10
CAZ508-141900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 67 55 67 / 10 10 10 0
Oakland 57 70 57 70 / 10 10 10 0
Fremont 56 76 57 75 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 78 57 79 / 0 10 10 0
Mountain View 57 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-141900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 60s.
CAZ510-141900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 90 57 91 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 88 55 88 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-141900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ512-141900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
CAZ513-141900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 82 59 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 92 55 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-141900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 65 54 65 / 10 10 0 0
Big Sur 51 79 52 80 / 10 10 0 0
CAZ528-141900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley
and in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 10 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 50 78 51 80 / 10 10 0 0
Hollister 53 82 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-141900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds around 10 mph
increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs 90 to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 88 54 89 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-141900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
CAZ518-141900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 56 98 56 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-141900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Mon Aug 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
