CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018
_____
528 FPUS56 KMTR 111801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
CAZ505-120900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West
winds around 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 72 53 67 / 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-120900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 97 53 82 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 90 55 79 / 0 0 0
Napa 86 54 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-120900-
North Bay Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 98 59 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-120900-
San Francisco-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to
mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 65 55 63 / 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 59 54 58 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ508-120900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 71 56 67 / 0 0 0
Oakland 74 56 69 / 0 0 0
Fremont 82 58 76 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 84 57 76 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 80 58 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-120900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-120900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 94 58 90 / 0 0 0
Livermore 95 59 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-120900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ512-120900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s
to 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ513-120900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 83 58 79 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 95 56 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-120900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 71 54 66 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 83 54 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-120900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and
around 90 Hollister Valley. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s
Hollister Valley.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s Salinas Valley and
in the 80s Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 72 54 67 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 86 53 77 / 0 0 0
Hollister 90 53 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-120900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west around 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 20 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west around
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 96 55 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-120900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ518-120900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 101 63 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-120900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1100 AM PDT Sat Aug 11 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy
fog. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 73 54 71 / 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
