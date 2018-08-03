CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

524 FPUS56 KMTR 030101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

CAZ505-031600-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-031600-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 89 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 85 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 85 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-031600-

North Bay Mountains-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s

to 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 96 55 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-031600-

San Francisco-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 66 55 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 60 54 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-031600-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 72 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 73 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 78 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 80 58 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 76 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-031600-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-031600-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 93 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 92 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-031600-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-031600-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ513-031600-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 84 60 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 93 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-031600-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 67 55 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 52 82 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-031600-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s to

lower 90s Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 69 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 82 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 86 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-031600-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 104.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 90 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-031600-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 103.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-031600-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 99 57 97 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-031600-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 PM PDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 75 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

