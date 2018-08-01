CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 31, 2018

_____

433 FPUS56 KMTR 011001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

CAZ505-020100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 67 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-020100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 88 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 83 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 81 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-020100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 96 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-020100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 62 54 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 58 53 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-020100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 70 57 72 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 56 70 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 77 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 75 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-020100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-020100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 90 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 90 56 88 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-020100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-020100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ513-020100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 83 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 93 56 91 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ530-020100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 65 55 67 / 0 10 10 0

Big Sur 53 81 53 81 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ528-020100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the 80s Hollister

Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 67 55 68 / 10 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 54 81 54 82 / 10 10 10 0

Hollister 55 84 54 82 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ516-020100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 90 to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

90 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 89 56 90 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ517-020100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-020100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 100 57 98 / 10 10 10 0

$$

CAZ529-020100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Aug 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 72 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

