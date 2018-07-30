CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018
_____
912 FPUS56 KMTR 301001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-310100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 69 53 68 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-310100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 87 53 87 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 83 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 55 84 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-310100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in
the 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 96 56 96 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-310100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper
50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 65 55 65 / 10 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 53 60 54 60 / 10 0 0 10
$$
CAZ508-310100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 70 57 71 / 0 0 0 10
Oakland 56 71 57 71 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 77 57 77 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 80 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 78 58 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-310100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-310100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 92 58 90 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 91 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-310100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ512-310100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
$$
CAZ513-310100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 84 60 83 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 57 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-310100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 67 55 67 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 52 79 52 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-310100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister
Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 69 56 69 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 54 83 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 55 86 55 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-310100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
91 to 101. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 91 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs 91 to 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 91 56 91 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ517-310100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
$$
CAZ518-310100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 103. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to upper 60s. Highs upper 80s to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 58 100 59 100 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ529-310100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Mon Jul 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the mid 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 55 74 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather