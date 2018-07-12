CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 11, 2018

_____

623 FPUS56 KMTR 121001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-130100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 70 52 70 / 0 0 20 10

$$

CAZ506-130100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 84 54 86 / 0 0 20 20

San Rafael 55 79 58 83 / 0 0 20 10

Napa 54 82 56 85 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ507-130100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 55 92 56 93 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ006-130100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 68 56 68 / 0 0 10 10

Ocean Beach 54 61 54 61 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ508-130100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows near 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 80 62 79 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 57 72 59 74 / 0 0 20 10

Fremont 57 81 59 80 / 0 0 20 10

Redwood City 57 84 60 83 / 0 0 10 10

Mountain View 58 79 61 78 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-130100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-130100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 88 62 89 / 0 0 20 20

Livermore 56 92 62 91 / 0 0 20 20

$$

CAZ511-130100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-130100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ513-130100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 87 61 85 / 0 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 55 90 59 92 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ530-130100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 56 70 / 0 0 10 10

Big Sur 51 77 52 80 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ528-130100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 70 57 71 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 52 84 54 84 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 54 81 58 84 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ516-130100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. East winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 89 56 90 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ517-130100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-130100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. South winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 102.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 96 60 98 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ529-130100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 70 56 75 / 0 0 10 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather