CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-111300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 73 52 71 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-111300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 98 52 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 92 55 83 / 0 0 0

Napa 91 54 85 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-111300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 97 58 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-111300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 73 55 69 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 64 54 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-111300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 79 59 80 / 0 0 0

Oakland 79 57 75 / 0 0 0

Fremont 84 57 82 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 89 57 85 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 82 58 80 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-111300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ510-111300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 97 58 92 / 0 0 0

Livermore 96 56 92 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-111300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ512-111300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ513-111300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 89 58 87 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 95 55 90 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-111300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 71 55 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 93 54 75 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-111300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and

in the lower 90s Hollister Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 73 56 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 85 52 81 / 0 0 0

Hollister 91 54 83 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-111300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 104. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 92 55 89 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-111300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-111300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 99 56 98 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-111300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 81 54 73 / 0 0 0

