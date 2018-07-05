CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018
_____
324 FPUS56 KMTR 051301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
CAZ505-060400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 67 51 68 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ506-060400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 79 52 84 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 79 54 82 / 0 10 10
Napa 80 54 83 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ507-060400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 85 53 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-060400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 54 70 / 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 59 53 61 / 10 10 10
$$
CAZ508-060400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 75 60 78 / 0 10 10
Oakland 71 57 75 / 10 10 10
Fremont 76 57 78 / 0 10 10
Redwood City 80 58 83 / 0 10 10
Mountain View 76 59 79 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-060400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-060400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 85 58 89 / 0 10 10
Livermore 86 58 88 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ511-060400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
$$
CAZ512-060400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ513-060400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 82 59 84 / 0 10 10
Morgan Hill 89 56 93 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-060400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 55 71 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 75 49 82 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-060400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in
the upper 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s Salinas Valley and in the 80s Hollister Valley. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 70 55 74 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 81 52 86 / 0 0 0
Hollister 82 55 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-060400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...
becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to
104. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 55 88 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-060400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to
100. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
$$
CAZ518-060400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to
103. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 94 53 97 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-060400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Thu Jul 5 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
80. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 74 55 79 / 10 10 10
$$
