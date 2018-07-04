CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

CAZ505-050215-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 62 51 68 / 10 0 0

CAZ506-050215-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 72 49 82 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 68 53 81 / 10 0 0

Napa 72 52 81 / 10 0 0

CAZ507-050215-

North Bay Mountains-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 80 50 87 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-050215-

San Francisco-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 63 53 68 / 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 52 60 / 10 0 0

CAZ508-050215-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 58 76 / 10 0 0

Oakland 67 56 73 / 10 0 0

Fremont 72 54 77 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 74 54 81 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 74 56 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-050215-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

CAZ510-050215-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 75 54 86 / 0 0 0

Livermore 78 53 86 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-050215-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ512-050215-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ513-050215-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 77 55 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 77 52 89 / 10 0 0

CAZ530-050215-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 67 53 68 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 74 47 77 / 10 0 0

CAZ528-050215-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and around

90 Hollister Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and

around 90 Hollister Valley.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 66 54 70 / 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 76 49 82 / 0 0 0

Hollister 73 51 83 / 10 0 0

CAZ516-050215-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

91 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs 91 to 106.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 77 50 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-050215-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

CAZ518-050215-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

mid 80s to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 85 49 94 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-050215-

Northern Monterey Bay-

318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 52 75 / 10 0 0

