CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 3, 2018
465 FPUS56 KMTR 041018
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-050215-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 62 51 68 / 10 0 0
CAZ506-050215-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 72 49 82 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 68 53 81 / 10 0 0
Napa 72 52 81 / 10 0 0
CAZ507-050215-
North Bay Mountains-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 80 50 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-050215-
San Francisco-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 63 53 68 / 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 59 52 60 / 10 0 0
CAZ508-050215-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 71 58 76 / 10 0 0
Oakland 67 56 73 / 10 0 0
Fremont 72 54 77 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 74 54 81 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 74 56 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-050215-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
CAZ510-050215-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 75 54 86 / 0 0 0
Livermore 78 53 86 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-050215-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ512-050215-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ513-050215-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to upper 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 77 55 83 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 77 52 89 / 10 0 0
CAZ530-050215-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 67 53 68 / 10 0 0
Big Sur 74 47 77 / 10 0 0
CAZ528-050215-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and around
90 Hollister Valley.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and
around 90 Hollister Valley.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 54 70 / 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 76 49 82 / 0 0 0
Hollister 73 51 83 / 10 0 0
CAZ516-050215-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
91 to 103.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs 91 to 106.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 77 50 84 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-050215-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
CAZ518-050215-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
mid 80s to 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs upper 80s to 103.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 85 49 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-050215-
Northern Monterey Bay-
318 AM PDT Wed Jul 4 2018
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.REMAINDER OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 68 52 75 / 10 0 0
