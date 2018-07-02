CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

867 FPUS56 KMTR 021001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 66 52 67 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Areas of smoke and patchy fog in the morning. Patchy

smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 78 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 76 55 75 / 0 0 10 10

Napa 54 79 55 79 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ507-030100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 89 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 55 64 / 10 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 53 60 53 59 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 75 57 69 / 0 0 10 10

Oakland 57 71 56 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 75 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 82 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 75 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 86 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 85 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-030100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs near 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 80 57 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 54 85 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 71 55 66 / 10 10 10 10

Big Sur 48 71 50 72 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 69 55 67 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 50 79 51 76 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 53 80 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 84 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 53 92 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Mon Jul 2 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 68 55 67 / 0 0 10 10

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather