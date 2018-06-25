CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 9:09 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
783 FPUS56 KMTR 251301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-260400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds
around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 49 68 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-260400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in
the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 82 49 85 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 74 52 78 / 0 0 0
Napa 77 53 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-260400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 88 52 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-260400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 63 53 64 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 58 52 59 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-260400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 70 55 71 / 0 0 0
Oakland 67 54 69 / 0 0 0
Fremont 74 54 76 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 77 53 79 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 75 56 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-260400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-260400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows near 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 80 54 85 / 0 0 0
Livermore 83 53 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-260400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ512-260400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ513-260400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 80 56 82 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 82 52 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-260400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 65 52 64 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 75 47 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-260400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s
Salinas Valley and in the 70s to upper 80s Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 65 52 66 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 76 49 77 / 0 0 0
Hollister 76 51 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-260400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 83 51 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-260400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ518-260400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 90 53 95 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-260400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph increasing to southwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 70 50 71 / 0 0 0
$$
