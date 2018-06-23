CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

916 FPUS56 KMTR 232201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-241300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds around

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 77 51 67 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-241300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 99 53 83 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 97 55 76 / 0 0 0

Napa 98 57 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-241300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 104 57 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-241300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 82 55 69 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 69 53 61 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-241300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 87 58 76 / 0 0 0

Oakland 88 56 74 / 0 0 0

Fremont 91 59 82 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 99 58 86 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 90 60 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-241300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-241300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 103 61 88 / 0 0 0

Livermore 103 60 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-241300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ512-241300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-241300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 95 60 86 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 101 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-241300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 72 53 69 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 85 48 75 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-241300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and

in the mid 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s Salinas Valley and near 80 Hollister Valley. Lows near

50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 78 53 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 91 51 81 / 0 0 0

Hollister 96 53 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-241300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 96 53 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-241300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-241300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 104 55 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-241300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 83 52 71 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather