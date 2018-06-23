CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 6:09 pm, Saturday, June 23, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
CAZ505-241300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds around
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s. Lows around 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 77 51 67 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-241300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 99 53 83 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 97 55 76 / 0 0 0
Napa 98 57 83 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-241300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 104 57 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-241300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 82 55 69 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 69 53 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-241300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 87 58 76 / 0 0 0
Oakland 88 56 74 / 0 0 0
Fremont 91 59 82 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 99 58 86 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 90 60 81 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-241300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
CAZ510-241300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 103 61 88 / 0 0 0
Livermore 103 60 91 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-241300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ512-241300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ513-241300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 95 60 86 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 101 55 87 / 0 0 0
CAZ530-241300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 72 53 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 85 48 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-241300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s Salinas Valley and
in the mid 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 60s Salinas Valley and near 80 Hollister Valley. Lows near
50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 78 53 70 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 91 51 81 / 0 0 0
Hollister 96 53 81 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-241300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 102. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds...
becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 96 53 85 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-241300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ518-241300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 80s to
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 104 55 94 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-241300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 83 52 71 / 0 0 0
