CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 12:09 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
_____
323 FPUS56 KMTR 060401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-061900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 47 62 47 67 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ506-061900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 74 46 79 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 49 69 49 76 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 47 73 48 79 / 10 10 0 0
$$
CAZ507-061900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 43 76 48 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-061900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 51 62 51 66 / 10 10 0 0
Ocean Beach 50 59 50 61 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ508-061900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 52 65 52 69 / 10 10 0 0
Oakland 51 65 51 70 / 10 10 0 0
Fremont 50 67 50 74 / 10 10 0 0
Redwood City 49 68 49 74 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 51 69 51 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-061900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-061900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 48 73 49 80 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 48 72 48 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-061900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-061900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-061900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 50 72 50 78 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 46 75 47 80 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-061900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s
to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 49 62 49 65 / 10 10 0 0
Big Sur 45 72 47 72 / 0 0 10 10
$$
CAZ528-061900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s. Lows near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 48 66 48 68 / 10 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 44 70 45 73 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 46 75 46 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-061900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to upper
80s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 46 79 48 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-061900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-061900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 44 82 45 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-061900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 73 47 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
_____
