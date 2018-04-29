CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

649 FPUS56 KMTR 291801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1100 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

CAZ505-300900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 46 61 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-300900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 67 43 70 / 20 0 0

San Rafael 65 47 66 / 10 0 0

Napa 66 44 68 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ507-300900-

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 63 44 66 / 20 10 10

$$

CAZ006-300900-

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 60 52 61 / 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 58 51 58 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ508-300900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming southwest

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 50 63 / 20 0 0

Oakland 63 49 64 / 10 0 0

Fremont 64 48 64 / 10 0 0

Redwood City 65 48 65 / 20 0 0

Mountain View 64 49 65 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ509-300900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-300900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 67 46 69 / 10 0 0

Livermore 64 45 66 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ511-300900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 20 mph...

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-300900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-300900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 67 48 67 / 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 67 45 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ530-300900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 50 59 / 10 0 0

Big Sur 63 48 61 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-300900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 62 50 60 / 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 63 44 61 / 10 0 0

Hollister 65 45 66 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ516-300900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 67 47 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ517-300900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-300900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 66 43 67 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ529-300900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to west

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 65 47 64 / 10 0 0

$$

