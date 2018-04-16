CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018

918 FPUS56 KMTR 162115

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-171615-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 57 43 57 / 60 0 10 70

CAZ506-171615-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 63 41 61 / 60 0 10 50

San Rafael 42 61 45 60 / 60 0 0 60

Napa 38 62 42 61 / 60 0 0 50

CAZ507-171615-

North Bay Mountains-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 34 60 39 60 / 60 0 0 40

CAZ006-171615-

San Francisco-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 47 59 49 58 / 60 0 0 60

Ocean Beach 47 56 48 56 / 60 0 0 60

CAZ508-171615-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 61 50 61 / 60 0 0 60

Oakland 45 61 48 60 / 60 0 0 60

Fremont 43 62 46 61 / 60 0 0 50

Redwood City 42 62 44 60 / 60 0 0 50

Mountain View 45 63 47 62 / 60 0 0 50

CAZ509-171615-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-171615-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 40. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 39 64 44 63 / 70 0 0 50

Livermore 38 62 43 60 / 70 0 0 40

CAZ511-171615-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. No new snow accumulation. Snow level

3400 feet. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the evening. Snow

level 3400 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

CAZ512-171615-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70.

CAZ513-171615-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 43 65 45 64 / 70 0 0 50

Morgan Hill 39 65 42 63 / 80 0 0 50

CAZ530-171615-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 45 59 46 60 / 70 0 0 40

Big Sur 41 64 42 64 / 80 0 0 40

CAZ528-171615-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows near 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 43 63 44 62 / 60 0 0 30

Carmel Valley 38 63 39 62 / 70 0 0 30

Hollister 40 66 42 64 / 70 0 0 30

CAZ516-171615-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 39 67 41 66 / 60 0 0 10

CAZ517-171615-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a

chance of showers. Little or no new snow accumulation. Snow level

3600 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Snow level

3400 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-171615-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Breezy. Showers likely with possible

snow showers and thunderstorms. Little or no new snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the 20s to upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 65 40 64 / 70 0 0 10

CAZ529-171615-

Northern Monterey Bay-

215 PM PDT Mon Apr 16 2018

.REST OF THIS AFTERNOON...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 63 43 62 / 70 0 0 60

