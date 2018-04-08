CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

CAZ505-091300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 60 43 67 / 0 0 0

CAZ506-091300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 67 44 77 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 65 47 75 / 0 0 0

Napa 67 46 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ507-091300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 66 46 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ006-091300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 50 70 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 59 49 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ508-091300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 63 51 73 / 0 0 0

Oakland 64 50 72 / 0 0 0

Fremont 65 48 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 65 47 78 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 65 49 76 / 0 0 0

CAZ509-091300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ510-091300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 68 46 79 / 0 0 0

Livermore 66 45 78 / 0 0 0

CAZ511-091300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ512-091300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ513-091300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 67 48 81 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 68 45 81 / 0 0 0

CAZ530-091300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 62 47 71 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 69 46 77 / 0 0 0

CAZ528-091300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 66 45 79 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 66 43 81 / 0 0 0

Hollister 69 45 82 / 0 0 0

CAZ516-091300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing

to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 45 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ517-091300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-091300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 69 44 84 / 0 0 0

CAZ529-091300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 68 46 78 / 0 0 0

