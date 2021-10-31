CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 30, 2021

_____

885 FPUS56 KSGX 311002

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

CAZ552-010115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 65 at the beaches to 66 to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 66 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 71 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-010115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 71. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

$$

CAZ043-010115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Lows

52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming northwest 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to

74 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-010115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to

54.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ048-010115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ057-010115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to

71. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to

53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-010115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet to 62 to

72 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet

to 40 to 50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to 59 to

69 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 63 above 6000 feet to 62 to

70 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to

64 to 73 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 65 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65 above 6000 feet to 63 to 73 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 66 to

74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-010115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 73. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

$$

CAZ058-010115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 72. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 72. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-010115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds south

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-010115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78 through the pass to 82 to

87 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57 through the pass to

63 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 75 through the pass to

82 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to

84 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

83 to 88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ061-010115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

$$

CAZ062-010115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

302 AM PDT Sun Oct 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming east with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather