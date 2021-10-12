CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, October 11, 2021

_____

536 FPUS56 KSGX 121006

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

CAZ552-122200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 at the beaches to

73 to 78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-122200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ043-122200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 68. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80 near the coast to

81 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 69 to

74 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

57.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-122200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 in the western valleys to 59 to

64 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 in the western valleys to

66 to 71 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys to

75 to 80 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ048-122200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ057-122200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

$$

CAZ055-122200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 51 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32 above 6000 feet to 30 to 40 below

6000 feet. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 51 to 58 above 6000 feet

to 58 to 65 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Near ridge tops and along desert slopes, light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61 above 6000 feet to 61 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63 above 6000 feet to 63 to 71 below

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 67 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66 above 6000 feet to 66 to

74 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 66 above 6000 feet to 67 to

74 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-122200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 67. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 70. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 76.

$$

CAZ058-122200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 61. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 71. Light winds becoming east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

$$

CAZ060-122200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

in the morning. Highs 61 to 66. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations overnight. Lows 34 to 41. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds becoming northeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ065-122200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 through the pass to 69 to 74 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49 through the pass to 51 to 56 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 through the pass to 74 to

79 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75 through the pass to 78 to

83 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 through the pass to 80 to 85 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 83 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to 84 to

89 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-122200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 83. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89.

$$

CAZ062-122200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

306 AM PDT Tue Oct 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Areas of winds west

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather