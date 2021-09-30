CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

485 FPUS56 KSGX 300919

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

CAZ552-302100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to

85 to 90 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to

89 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 76 to 81 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches to 84 to 89 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to

81 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to

74 to 79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-302100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds

northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 towards the coast to 88 to

93 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 87 to 92. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 87 towards the coast to 91 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 towards the coast to

86 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ043-302100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to

82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to

82 near the coast to 83 to 88 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 80 to

85 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to

81 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to

74 to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-302100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 88 to 93. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 88 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

$$

CAZ048-302100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 87 to 92. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ057-302100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Areas of winds

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 92. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 93.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

$$

CAZ055-302100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to

70 to 80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Near ridge

tops and along desert slopes, gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to

46 to 56 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Near ridge tops

and along desert slopes, light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to 74 to

81 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 75 to

82 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 75 above 6000 feet to 76 to 83 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 75 above 6000 feet to 76 to

83 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to 71 to 77 below

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 71 above 6000 feet to

70 to 77 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-302100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ058-302100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 81.

$$

CAZ060-302100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 89.

$$

CAZ065-302100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 71. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to

91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 72.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 85 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-302100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds north

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. Areas of winds north

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 72. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 94 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 93.

$$

CAZ062-302100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

219 AM PDT Thu Sep 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

