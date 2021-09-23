CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to 78 to

83 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Haze in the evening. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 towards the coast to

87 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Haze. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 84 farther

inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 57 to

62. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79 towards the coast to 79 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 79 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 55 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 81 to

86 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75.

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89 in the western valleys to

88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85 in the western

valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 80 to 85 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 81 to 86 near the

foothills.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 73 to 78 in the western valleys to 77 to 82 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Haze. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 86 to 91. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Haze. Highs 83 to 91. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 81.

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Sky partially obscured by smoke in the afternoon. Mostly

sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 79 above 6000 feet to 80 to 86 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Cooler. Lows 45 to

55 above 6000 feet to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 78 to 85 below 6000 feet. Light winds

becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. Areas of winds east

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 77 above 6000 feet to 77 to 84 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78 above 6000 feet to 77 to

85 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 72 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to 76 below

6000 feet.

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 82 to 90. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

79 to 86. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 50 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80.

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 83 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 55 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 86. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Sky partially obscured by smoke. Haze.

Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 98. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Lows

60 to 67. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds

becoming east 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming east 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 95 through the pass to 102 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70 through the pass to 77 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sky partially obscured by smoke. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs around 92 through the

pass to 94 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 92 through the pass to 94 to 99 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 97 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 76.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 98 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to

93 to 98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to

91 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 103. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 78. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sky partially obscured by smoke. Mostly sunny in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs around 98. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 71 to 76. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PDT Thu Sep 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds

west 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze. Highs

around 97. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 73 to 79. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 96 to 101. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 78.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

