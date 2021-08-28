CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

053 FPUS56 KSGX 280944

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

CAZ552-290045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 77 to 82 at the beaches

to 86 to 91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 65. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 at the beaches to 86 to

91 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

77 at the beaches to 81 to 86 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 62 to

67.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to

77 at the beaches to 77 to 82 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 77 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 at the beaches to

77 to 82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-290045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 86 to 91 towards the coast to

96 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90 towards the coast to

94 to 99 farther inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to 69. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 84 towards the coast to

87 to 92 farther inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 82.

$$

CAZ043-290045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 near the coast to 86 to

91 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to 68. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to

83 near the coast to 87 to 92 inland. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to

80 near the coast to 82 to 87 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 near the coast to 78 to

83 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 80 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

79 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 59 to

64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to

78 near the coast to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-290045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95 in the western valleys to

99 to 104 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to 74.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 90 to 95 in

the western valleys to 97 to 102 near the foothills. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 65 to

72. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 85 to 90 in the western valleys

to 91 to 96 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 64 to

69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85 in the western valleys to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 82 to 87 near the

foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys

to 82 to 87 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-290045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 94.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 86 to 91.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

$$

CAZ057-290045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 80 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ055-290045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 89 above 6000 feet to 90 to

98 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

74 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90 above 6000 feet to

91 to 99 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 79 to 87 above 6000 feet to 87 to 94 below 6000 feet. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 83 above

6000 feet to 81 to 89 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler. Lows 52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 78 above 6000 feet to

78 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79 above 6000 feet to

77 to 85 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80 above 6000 feet to 78 to

85 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-290045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 101. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 63 to 73. Areas of winds west 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 97. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

91.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 89.

$$

CAZ058-290045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 94 to 100. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 89 to 96. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 87.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 88.

$$

CAZ060-290045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 69 to 75.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 95 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 96.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 98.

$$

CAZ065-290045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106 through the pass to 107 to

112 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 81 through the pass to 87 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113. Areas of winds west

15 mph becoming south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 87. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 75 to 82.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 71 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 97.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 68 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 75.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 93 through the pass to 99 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-290045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 111. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 113. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 84 to 89. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 109. Areas of winds

south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 78.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 78.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ062-290045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

244 AM PDT Sat Aug 28 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 113. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds

becoming east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 73 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 79.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

