CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 11, 2021

_____

826 FPUS56 KSGX 121017

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

CAZ552-130130-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 73 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 71 to 76 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-130130-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 78 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

around 78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 57 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 82 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 84 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-130130-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 77 to 82 inland. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 62 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77 near the coast to 79 inland. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

$$

CAZ050-130130-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 90 to 95 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 88 to 93 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 85 to 90 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to

87 to 92 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-130130-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 102. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 96.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 93 to 99.

$$

CAZ057-130130-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 85 to 95.

$$

CAZ055-130130-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 85 to 94 above 6000 feet to 92 to 100 below 6000 feet.

Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation less than 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69 above 6000 feet to

65 to 75 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91 above 6000 feet to

88 to 96 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68. Areas of winds

south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88 above 6000 feet to

85 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

91 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet to 84 to

92 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 88 above 6000 feet to 86 to

94 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to

86 to 93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-130130-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING BELOW

6000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 93 to 103. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 90 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

less than 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 96.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

$$

CAZ058-130130-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 92 to 100. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 89 to 98. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 93.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 94.

$$

CAZ060-130130-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 108 to

113. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation less than 20

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 81. Areas of winds southwest

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 108. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 67 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ065-130130-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 76 through the pass to 84 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Areas of winds

southeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 73 to 83.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101 through the pass to

107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-130130-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 80 to 85. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 107.

$$

CAZ062-130130-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

317 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 109 to 114. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 86. Areas of winds east

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 108 to 113. Light winds becoming east 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 82 to 87. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 87.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 85.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 86.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather