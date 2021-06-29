CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

CAZ552-300045-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs around 71 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 76 to 81 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at the beaches to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther

inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 at the beaches to 74 to 79 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-300045-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 77 towards the coast to 83 farther inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 85 farther

inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 80 towards the coast to 82 to 87 farther

inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 81 to 86 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 80 to

85 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 79 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-300045-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Patchy low clouds in the evening then areas of

low clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 76 to 81 inland.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74 near the coast to 75 to 80 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning

then mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to 79 inland.

$$

CAZ050-300045-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to

89 to 94 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low clouds

and fog. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 83 in the western

valleys to 87 to 92 near the foothills. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85 in the western valleys

to 88 to 93 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84 in the western valleys to 87 to 92 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 59 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 58 to 63.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82 in the western valleys to 85 to

90 near the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys to 86 to 91 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-300045-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

strong gusty winds. Highs 93 to 100. Light winds becoming west 15

mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 61 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 92 to 99. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 99. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 99.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

$$

CAZ057-300045-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 67. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

$$

CAZ055-300045-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce strong gusty winds. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86

to 94 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds east 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to 61 to

71 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 85 above 6000 feet to 85 to

92 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 56 to 66. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to 93 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 85 to

93 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87 above 6000 feet

to 85 to 93 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 87 above 6000 feet to 86 to

93 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300045-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs 88 to 96. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Cooler. Lows 59 to 69. Light winds.

Chance of measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 96. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 58 to 68. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

$$

CAZ058-300045-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Highs 89 to 96. Areas of winds east 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 64 to 72. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 87 to 94. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 62 to 70. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 87 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 96.

$$

CAZ060-300045-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds. Highs 98 to 103. Areas

of winds east 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds

becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 65 to 74. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 74.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 106.

$$

CAZ065-300045-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs around 99 through the pass to 101 to 106 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows around 75 through the pass to 80 to

85 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight. Chance

of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100 through the pass to 106 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 73 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

103 to 108 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the

pass to 104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 99 through the pass to

104 to 109 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-300045-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

strong gusty winds. Highs around 106. Areas of winds southeast 15

mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 105. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 76 to 81. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 107. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 82.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 83.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110.

$$

CAZ062-300045-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

240 AM PDT Tue Jun 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

strong gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs 105 to 110. Light

winds. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 79 to 84. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 104 to 109. Light winds. Chance of

measurable precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear overnight.

Lows 77 to 83. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 106 to 111. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 85.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 87.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 86.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

