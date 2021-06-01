CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 31, 2021

_____

859 FPUS56 KSGX 010901

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

CAZ552-020015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69 at the beaches to

71 to 76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 70 at the beaches to 73 to

78 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 69 at the beaches to

73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 68 at the beaches to 72 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71.

$$

CAZ554-020015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

80 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the

coast to 79 to 84 farther inland. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to 78 to

83 farther inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 77 towards the coast to

81 farther inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 74 towards the coast to

78 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 59.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ043-020015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to

76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 73 to 78 inland. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 to

79 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to

77 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72.

$$

CAZ050-020015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 79 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 77 to 82 in the western

valleys to 85 to 90 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows

55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81 in the western valleys

to 83 to 88 near the foothills. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83 in the western valleys

to 84 to 89 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys

to 79 to 84 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 76.

$$

CAZ048-020015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 88 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 89 to 95. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 87 to

93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 83 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 81.

$$

CAZ057-020015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 57 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 76.

$$

CAZ055-020015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 83 above 6000 feet to 83 to 90 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 56 to

66 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 76 to 85 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Areas of winds

west 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 77 to 86 above 6000 feet to 84 to 92 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 84 above 6000 feet to 82 to

89 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82 above 6000 feet to 78 to

86 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 above 6000 feet to 75 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 69 to

78 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-020015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

$$

CAZ058-020015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66. Light winds becoming

northwest 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Areas of winds

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-020015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-020015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to 99 to

104 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 71 through the pass to 74 to

79 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98 through the pass to

101 to 106 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds south

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 95 through the pass to

102 to 107 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 92 through the

pass to 99 to 104 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 89 through the pass

to 95 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 83 through the pass

to 90 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-020015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 77. Areas of winds northwest

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 76.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ062-020015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

201 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 80. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 79. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather