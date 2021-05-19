CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

372 FPUS56 KSGX 191031

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

CAZ552-200145-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 55 to 60. Light winds becoming southeast 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 75 at the beaches to 77 farther inland and near higher

coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-200145-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds.

Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. Areas of winds southeast 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

$$

CAZ043-200145-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds. Lows

54 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 67. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

64 to 69 near the coast to 70 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 52 to 57.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 76 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 72 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-200145-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds becoming west 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low clouds

and fog. Lows 47 to 56. Light winds becoming south 15 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 41 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Warmer. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

$$

CAZ048-200145-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low clouds and

fog. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86.

$$

CAZ057-200145-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph becoming southeast overnight.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 72. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 68. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 67 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 82.

$$

CAZ055-200145-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 68 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to

42 to 52 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 60 to

70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 26 to 36. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 54 to 61 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to 64 to

72 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 73 to

81 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to 72 to

80 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-200145-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Areas of

winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 65. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ058-200145-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 71. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Colder.

Lows 33 to 41. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs 58 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

$$

CAZ060-200145-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 84 to 92.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Areas of

blowing dust overnight. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times in the evening. Cooler. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 72 to 82.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

40 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Colder.

Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 65 to 71.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 85 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-200145-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs around 84 through the pass to 90 to 95 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Local visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

evening. Cooler. Lows around 57 through the pass to 63 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs around 74 through the pass to 81 to 86 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust. Cooler. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds northwest 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs around 67 through the pass to 72 to 77 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing

dust in the evening. Windy. Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 through the pass to

76 to 81 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to 83 to 88 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 88 through the pass to

91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 92 to 97 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-200145-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Areas of winds southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand in the evening.

Areas of blowing dust. Lows 62 to 68. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 89 to 94. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand in the

evening. Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 54 to 60. Areas of

winds northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust in the evening.

Windy. Lows 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 98.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 99.

$$

CAZ062-200145-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

331 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 94 to 99.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Local visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Cooler. Lows

61 to 71. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 52 to 59. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust. Highs 77 to 82.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Windy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 67.

.MONDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

17

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather