CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 7, 2021

297 FPUS56 KSGX 080936

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

CAZ552-082100-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 68 to 73 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 at the beaches to 70 to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 73 to 78 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 at the beaches to 71 to

76 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-082100-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 71 towards the coast to

72 to 77 farther inland. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 towards the coast to 75 to 80 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 76 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther

inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 towards the coast to 75 to 80 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-082100-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 71 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to

72 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 75 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 76 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 67 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-082100-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 70 to 75 in the western valleys

to 73 to 78 near the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77 in the western valleys to 76 to 81 near the

foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near the

foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

$$

CAZ048-082100-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 83. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 88.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

$$

CAZ057-082100-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 54. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 76. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 81.

$$

CAZ055-082100-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 65 to 74 above 6000 feet to

72 to 80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 43 to

53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 mph ...except light

winds near ridge tops and along desert slopes. Gusts to 25 mph

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to 70 to 79 below

6000 feet. Light winds becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 72 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to 74 to

82 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 77 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 76 to

84 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77 above 6000 feet to 73 to

82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-082100-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

$$

CAZ058-082100-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 78. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ060-082100-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 92. Light winds becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 56. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96.

$$

CAZ065-082100-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 88 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 61 through the pass to 65 to 70 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88 through the pass to 90 to 95 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87 through the pass to 89 to 94 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 91 to 96 in

the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 91 through the pass to 94 to

99 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 92 through the pass to 95 to

100 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to 93 to

98 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-082100-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 98. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest 15 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 95. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ062-082100-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

235 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds east 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 70. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Light winds becoming southeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 72.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

