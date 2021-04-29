CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

339 FPUS56 KSGX 290914

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

CAZ552-300015-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at the beaches to 81 to

86 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 83 to

88 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Low clouds and fog in the morning then partly cloudy.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

around 66 at the beaches to 67 to 72 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

around 69 at the beaches to 70 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 at the beaches to 72 to 77 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 72 at the beaches to 75 to 80 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-300015-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 86 towards the coast

to 88 to 93 farther inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87 towards the coast to

92 farther inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 76 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther

inland. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs around 73 towards the coast to 74 to 79 farther inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 76 towards the coast to 77 to 82 farther inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 78 towards the coast to 80 to 85 farther

inland.

$$

CAZ043-300015-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to

83 to 88 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 near the coast to 84 to

89 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 to 77 inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds

and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

66 to 71 near the coast to 72 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds. Lows around 54.

.TUESDAY...Patchy low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73 near the coast to 74 inland.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75 near the coast to 77 inland.

$$

CAZ050-300015-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds becoming west

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 75 to 80 in the western valleys to 79 to 84 near

the foothills. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Cooler. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ048-300015-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds

north 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 64. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 62. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 85 to 91. Light winds becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 82 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

$$

CAZ057-300015-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 84 to 91. Areas of winds

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Cooler.

Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 65 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer. Highs 71 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85.

$$

CAZ055-300015-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 66 to 74 above 6000 feet to

76 to 83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51 above 6000 feet to 48 to

58 below 6000 feet. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 79 above 6000 feet to 79 to

86 below 6000 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Areas of winds north 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78 above 6000 feet to

74 to 83 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming west with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy, colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 75 above 6000 feet to 73 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76 above 6000 feet to

75 to 82 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-300015-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 77 to 84. Areas of winds

northeast 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

$$

CAZ058-300015-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 85. Areas of winds

east 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 62. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Areas of winds

northwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 84. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 65 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 71 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 82.

$$

CAZ060-300015-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 92 to 98. Light winds

becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 88 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 49 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 93.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

$$

CAZ065-300015-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 91 through the pass

to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 68 through the pass to 70 to

75 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 96 through the pass to

100 to 105 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 75. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 89 through the pass to

96 to 101 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy, cooler. Lows 57 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 80 through the pass

to 87 to 92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 89 to

94 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to

91 to 96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 89 through the pass to

92 to 97 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-300015-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Light winds becoming east

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds north

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107. Light winds becoming

southeast 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph becoming north overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 97.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 98.

$$

CAZ062-300015-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Light winds becoming

east 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 76. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows 61 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 59 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

$$

