CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

_____

215 FPUS56 KSGX 080921

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

CAZ552-090030-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 69 at the beaches to 71 to 76 farther inland and

near higher coastal terrain. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 65 to 70 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Patchy low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs around 67 at the beaches to 69 to 74 farther inland

and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

64 to 69.

$$

CAZ554-090030-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 72 to 77. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 75 towards the coast to 76 to 81 farther inland.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 72 towards the coast to 73 to 78 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

68 to 73.

$$

CAZ043-090030-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71 near the coast to 71 to 76 inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 70 to 75 inland.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to 72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds and

fog. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Low clouds in the morning then mostly sunny. Highs

61 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then low clouds. Lows

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then low clouds.

Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Low clouds in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs

63 to 68 near the coast to 68 inland.

$$

CAZ050-090030-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming west 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then patchy low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then partly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

$$

CAZ048-090030-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Areas of winds south

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then mostly

sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then areas of low

clouds and fog. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then

partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ057-090030-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Light winds becoming west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 82. Areas of winds north

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 80. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 64 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 70.

$$

CAZ055-090030-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 68 to 77 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

39 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 70 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

77 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 71 above 6000 feet to 69 to 77 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 68 above 6000 feet to 65 to

73 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet to 61 to

70 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63 above 6000 feet to

60 to 68 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-090030-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 70 to 80. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming north 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Areas of winds northeast

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

$$

CAZ058-090030-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 76. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 51. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Breezy. Lows 39 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-090030-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 79 to 87. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Light winds becoming

north 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ065-090030-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 82 through the pass to 88 to 93 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust

in the evening. Cooler. Lows around 56 through the pass to 62 to

67 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87 through the pass to 90 to

95 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to

88 to 93 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 83 through the pass to 88 to 93 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 through the pass to 85 to

90 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 76 through the pass to

82 to 87 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 74 through the

pass to 79 to 84 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-090030-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 95 to 100. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Areas of winds north

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 92 to 97.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

$$

CAZ062-090030-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

221 AM PDT Thu Apr 8 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 59

to 68. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55

mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68. Areas of winds west

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Areas of winds west

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 90 to 95.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

$$

17

_____

