CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021

_____

866 FPUS56 KSGX 091049

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

CAZ552-100200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

44 to 49. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of winds west 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 56. Light winds becoming

west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 at the beaches to

67 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 66.

$$

CAZ554-100200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 64. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of

winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 45. Areas of winds

west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 56. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67.

$$

CAZ043-100200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Areas of winds west

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas

of winds west 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 55. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67.

$$

CAZ050-100200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60 in the western valleys to

51 to 56 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 56 in the western valleys to 46 to

51 near the foothills. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows

37 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 55 in the western valleys to 45 to 50 near the

foothills. Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

overnight. Lows 35 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 50 to 55 near the

foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65 in the western valleys

to 57 to 62 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66 in the western valleys to 60 to 65 near the

foothills.

$$

CAZ048-100200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Lows 38 to 44. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

50 to 55. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 36 to 41. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ057-100200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Areas of fog overnight. Lows 37 to 44. Snow level 4500 feet...

becoming 4000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 46 to

53. Snow level 4500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows 35 to 42. Snow level

4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Light snow accumulations possible. Highs 45 to 52.

Snow level 3500 feet. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers

overnight. Lows 34 to 41. Snow level 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Snow level

3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 36 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ055-100200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Areas of

fog overnight. Colder. Lows 15 to 25 above 6000 feet to 24 to

34 below 6000 feet. Local snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog.

Highs 29 to 39 above 6000 feet to 36 to 44 below 6000 feet. Local

snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Areas of fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 17 to

27. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 39 above 6000 feet to

37 to 45 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the

evening, then slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 14 to

24.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 40 above 6000 feet to 42 to 47 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 18 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 41 to 49 above

6000 feet to 50 to 56 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 58 above

6000 feet to 56 to 62 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 45 to 55 above 6000 feet to 51 to 58 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-100200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 44 to 54. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Areas of fog overnight. Colder. Lows 22 to 32.

Local snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers and showers in the morning, then

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Areas of fog. Highs 38 to 48. Local snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Areas of fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 20 to 30.

Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of fog. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 37 to 47. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 63.

$$

CAZ058-100200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Areas of winds west 35 to

45 mph. Gusts to 60 mph...becoming 65 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Areas of fog overnight. Lows 29 to 37. Local snow accumulation of

1 to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Highs 39 to 47. Local snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Snow level 4000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows 27 to 35. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35

mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and showers likely in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs 37 to 45. Snow level 3500 feet...becoming 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 26 to 33. Snow level

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 60.

$$

CAZ060-100200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 64. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...

becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 32 to 38. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow

level 4000 feet...becoming 3500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of

winds southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Little snow

accumulation expected. Lows 29 to 34. Snow level 3500 feet...

becoming 3000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Little snow

accumulation expected. Highs 48 to 53. Snow level 3000 feet.

Light winds becoming west 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 26 to 32. Snow level 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Areas of frost in colder...wind sheltered locations

overnight. Lows 28 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in colder...wind

sheltered locations in the morning. Warmer. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

$$

CAZ065-100200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust. Highs around 58 through

the pass to 64 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of

winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 to 45

mph with gusts to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the evening. Slight

chance of showers. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds west 30 to

40 mph with gusts to 60 mph...becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 51 through the

pass to 57 to 62 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

40 to 45. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph overnight. Chance of

measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 50 through the pass to 55 to 60 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows 39 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

around 54 through the pass to 59 to 64 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 63 through the

pass to 68 to 73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 73 to

78 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 66 through the pass to 70 to 75 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-100200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs

69 to 74. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph...becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 63 to

68. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of measurable

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to

65. Light winds becoming southwest 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 79.

$$

CAZ062-100200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

249 AM PST Tue Mar 9 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing sand and blowing dust.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45

mph...becoming 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 43 to 51. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph overnight. Chance of measurable

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 61 to

66. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

41 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Chance of measurable precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Areas of winds

west 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 69 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

$$

