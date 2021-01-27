CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021



274 FPUS56 KSGX 271117

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwestern California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

CAZ552-280230-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 59. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Chance of

measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds

south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 57. Areas of winds southwest

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

$$

CAZ554-280230-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 59. Light winds. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 61. Light winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

around 47. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64.

$$

CAZ043-280230-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Areas of winds south 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 55 to 60. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67 near the coast to 67 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 62.

$$

CAZ050-280230-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered

locations in the morning. Not as cool. Highs around 60 in the

western valleys to 53 to 58 near the foothills. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 41 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs around 56 in the

western valleys to 46 to 51 near the foothills. Areas of winds

southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61 in the western valleys

to 54 to 59 near the foothills.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs around 68 in the western valleys to 61 to 66 near

the foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65 in the western valleys to 56 to 61 near

the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-280230-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy frost in colder...wind sheltered locations in the morning.

Highs 54 to 59. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds becoming south 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62.

$$

CAZ057-280230-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 56. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. Light

winds becoming south 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms overnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall

possible overnight. Lows 37 to 46. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Areas of

fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs 46 to

52. Snow level 5000 feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

53 to 59. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ055-280230-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cool. Highs 33 to 39 above 6000 feet to 38 to 46 below 6000 feet.

Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 29 above 6000 feet to 27 to

36 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 43 above

6000 feet to 43 to 51 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5500 feet.

Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible

overnight. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 21 to 31. Snow

level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds south 25 to

35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Areas of fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 34 above

6000 feet to 35 to 40 below 6000 feet. Snow level 5000

feet...becoming 4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds

southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 19 to

29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 43 above

6000 feet to 42 to 49 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 42 to 51 above 6000 feet to 47 to 57 below

6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 53 above 6000 feet to 51 to 59 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 44 to 51 below 6000 feet. Snow level

6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

CAZ056-280230-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 5000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cool. Highs 40 to 47. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Areas of winds south

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 55. Areas of winds south 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers overnight. Areas of fog. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 35. Snow level 6000 feet...

becoming 5500 feet. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 37 to 43. Snow level 5500 feet...becoming

4500 feet in the afternoon. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

47 to 57. Snow level 6000 feet...becoming 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

$$

CAZ058-280230-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 50. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. Light winds becoming

south 15 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57. Areas of

winds south 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of fog.

Lows 32 to 39. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Areas of fog. Heavy snow accumulations

possible. Highs 39 to 45. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Areas of fog in the evening. Breezy. Lows 27 to 34. Snow level

4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 51 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 56 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

49 to 55.

$$

CAZ060-280230-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53.

Snow level 3000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds south 15 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Areas of winds south

15 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds south 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph. Chance of measurable precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

overnight. Lows 33 to 38. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Areas of winds southwest 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 29 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

55 to 63.

$$

CAZ065-280230-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

Including the cities of Banning and Desert Hot Springs

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 51 through the pass to 53 to

58 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59 through the pass to

60 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

42 to 48. Areas of winds south 15 mph becoming west with gusts to

25 mph overnight. Chance of measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 48 through the pass to 52 to 57 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Windy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 57 through the

pass to 61 to 66 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 60 to 65 through the pass to 67 in the northern Coachella

Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 66 through the pass to 68 to 73 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60 through the pass to 65 to 70 in the

northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-280230-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 43 to 48. Areas of

winds southeast 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

measurable precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 71.

$$

CAZ062-280230-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

317 AM PST Wed Jan 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of

winds southwest 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of measurable

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

17



